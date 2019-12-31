Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Monday said he will only supervise the Philippine National Police (PNP) under President Rodrigo Duterte’s behalf while he is still looking for the next chief.

“The President is still searching for a permanent Chief PNP and my job is to supervise the organization on his behalf as his alter ego, being the DILG secretary and chairman of Napolcom (National Police Commission)'', Año said in a statement.

Año said he will only do the job given until he chooses the next chief of PNP.

He said Duterte is closely monitoring the performance of the candidates.

“I will do my job until the President chooses the next Chief PNP,” he said.

“I believe he has choices in his mind but he is closely watching the performance and conviction of of these candidates particularly on the fight against illegal drugs and professionalizing the PNP ranks,” he added.

In his speech Monday, Duterte told Año to lead and fix the PNP.

Duterte, in his previous interviews, said he is having a hard time looking for a “honest” PNP chief after the former PNP chief, Police General Oscar Albayalde got involved in an illegal drugs issue. Ella Dionisio/DMS