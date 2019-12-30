Malacanang on Sunday said there was no “photo manipulation” in the controversial picture released by the Philippine Army on surrendered New People's Army (NPA) rebels last December 26.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told him ''two photos were combined.''

“He explained to me that it was two photos that were combined. Both photos were authentic,” Panelo said in an interview over Radyo Inquirer.

“It was not manipulated. (it was) combined,” he added.

Panelo said it will be a different situation if the Philippine Army did not use real photos just to show there are a lot of surrenderees.

He said an investigation is going on.

The Army’s 9th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office was under fire over the photo showing surrenderees from the NPA.

According to netizens, people standing in front of firearms don’t have shadows and looks like they were floating.

Lt. Col. Dennis Cana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) spokesman admitted that the photo was edited but he insists that the event where the 306 NPA members and supporters have surrendered was real.

“Yes, the photo was edited, but the event was real. There was no intent to deceive,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS