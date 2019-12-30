The death toll from Typhoon Ursula rose to 41, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday.

The NDRRMC added 28 were injured and 12 are missing from Mimaropa (Mindoro-Marinduque- Romblon- Palawan), Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas regions.

Highest number of deaths were recorded in Western Visayas at 20.

The disaster agency said damage to agriculture and infrastructure in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas reached a total of P1,074,292,945.

Other structures damaged include 29 health facilities, 372 schools, 265, 643 houses and 90 other public structures.

A total of 399,242 families or 1,633,611 individuals were affected by the typhoon, of which 24,378 families or 97,503 persons were temporarily staying within the 529 evacuation centers.

According to NDRRMC, the provinces of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Tacloban City, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and Madridejos, Cebu were placed under state of calamity. Ella Dionisio/DMS