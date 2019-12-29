One person was injured and about 300 families were displaced in a fire that broke out in Manila Saturday morning.

According to initial investigation by the Manila Fire Department, a fire started in the kitchen of a two-storey house in Pandacan around 9:55 AM.

A resident identified as John Cacho sustained second degree burns and was brought to nearby hospital for treatment.

The fire, which ravaged a residential area, reached fifth alarm before it was declared under control at 11:57 AM.

More or less 150 houses were burned and caused P2 million worth of damages.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of fire. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS