The Bangsamoro government has urged Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to "understand" the peace process and the critical role played by Turkey on the matter.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) spokesperson lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo issued the statement after Locsin earlier threatened to file diplomatic protest against Turkey and the possible filing of charges against BARMM officials.

The Department of Foreign Affairs chief made the statement through his Twitter following Bangsamoro government Chief Minister Ahod "Al Haj Murad" Ebrahim's trip to Ankara on December 11-16.

"If not repudiated by Ankara NOW I propose breaking diplomatic relations. A slap at Philippine sovereignty and an attack on our territorial unity and integrity. Reek$ of $ellout," Locsin further said on Twitter Friday.

But he later said that the plan to file diplomatic protest was aborted after clearing everything with Turkish Ambassador to the Philippines Amertiz Sümer.

"Certainly, the good secretary is better advice to understand the peace process and the critical role played by Turkey in our peace process, after all this good relation redounds to the benefit of the country," Sinarimbo said.

He cited Turkey's contribution in the successful conclusion of the peace process between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front that resulted in the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro in 2014.

"The government of Turkey played a critical role during the peace negotiations as one of the member states in the International Contact Group. Turkey continues to play an important role in the implementation of the peace agreement as the Chairperson of the Independent Decommissioning Body which is in charge of putting the weapons of the MILF beyond use. Even as we speak, together with other members of the IDB, it is currently undertaking the decommissioning of 12,000 combatants of the MILF and their weapons," he added.

The BARMM official also said that Ebrahim's trip to Ankara was upon the invitation of the Turkey government and the Office of the President issued the corresponding travel authority.

He also cited that in Ebrahim's meetings with representatives of Turkey, the government of the Philippines was represented by the Consul General.

Sinarimbo also said under the CAB, issues, such as this, maybe raised by either party to the Inter-governmental mechanism.

The Bangsamoro Organic Law similarly provides for a venue to raise issues of this nature, he said.

"The venue is the Inter-governmental Relations Body. In fact, the IGRB, co-chaired by (Finance) Sec. (Carlos) Dominguez (III) and (BARMM Education) Minister (Mohagher) Iqbal held its first meeting in Davao City on Decemebr 16, 2019," he noted.

"This venue should have been utilized by the good Secretary to raise his issue," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS