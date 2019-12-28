''Ursula'' weakened into a severe tropical storm as it moves west-southwest, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geographical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday.

From maximum winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of 150 kilometers per hour, ''Ursula'' has winds and gusts of 100 kilometers per hour and 125 kilometers per hour, respectively.

The severe tropical storm was last monitored at 430 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales and is moving at 15 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa reported that Ursula has no effect on the country and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday.

However, the tail-end of a cold front will continue to bring moderate to occasional heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela and Apayao.

Light to moderate rains will be also experienced over the rest of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

"This rainfall may trigger flooding and landslides in highly to very highly susceptible areas," Pagasa reported.

Due to rough seas, the weather bureau warned small seacraft that sea travel over seaboards of Northern Luzon will remain risky. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS