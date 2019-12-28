The death toll due to Typhoon ''Ursula'' reached 28 with 12 missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Friday.

Mark Timbal, NDRRMC spokesman, said four fatalities were recorded in Capiz, three in Eastern Samar, two in Aklan and another two in Leyte, 13 in Iloilo and one each for Cebu, Southern Leyte, Biliran and Samar.

The NDRRMC report shows six of the missing were recorded in Iloilo, two in Capiz and four in Eastern Samar.

The report noted that the casualty count is still being verified.

According to the Department of Agriculture (DA) a total of P 571.58 million were damaged in agricultural and fisheries sector in Mimaropa, Western, Central and Eastern Visayas.

The DA said 43,442 farmers and fisherfolk and 4,644 hectares of rice, corn and cassava were affected by ''Ursula''.

"Crops reportedly affected in Western Visayas include 55,863 hectares of rice and 2,072 hectares of coconut. Similar case goes for 221 hectares of high value crops and 54 hectares of corn in Central Visayas. Their corresponding costs are still being quantified," the DA said.

The DA added that banana was the most affected crop.

It added that "based on the initial assessment conducted in Eastern Visayas, there are no substantial damages in rice."

"Most of the rice areas are under land preparation, seedbed, and newly planted stages," the DA said. "Minor damages in DA facilities and irrigation canals in the region have been reported," it added.

It also noted that "fisheries account for the most damages at P569 million (99.5 percent)."

"Specifically, damages and losses in fisheries include fishponds with tilapia, fishcages, fishpens, seaweeds, payao, motorized and non-motorized bancas, rafts and boundary markers," the DA said. Robina Asido/DMS