The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman said the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), which is celebrating its 51st anniversary on Thursday, '' has been fooling many of our people for more than half a century.''

"There is nothing to celebrate in 51 years of duplicity! The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) has been fooling many of our people for more than half a century now," said Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman.

"We should mourn the more than five decades of the CPP’s despotic schemes and evil designs that have destroyed the future of many of our children, ruined the fibers of Filipino family values, prevented economic growth, and divided our nation," he said.

"The CPP that Mr. Jose Ma. Sison founded has lost relevance in a world that has rejected communism. It has become insignificant in a nation governed by strong political will to end insurgency that is bereft of any ideology," he added.

Arevalo said the CPP- New People's Army (NPA)- National Democratic Front (NDF) have been rejected by Filipinos.

"The CPP and its armed wing the communist terrorist, New People’s Army, and its political shield, the National Democratic Front, have been widely rejected by most Filipinos in the countryside," he said.

"The CPP should heed the writings on the wall. The people have awakened and support the National Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCA) anchored in good governance that the AFP helps foster," said Arevalo.

"It will not be long until the CPP dies a natural death," he added. Robina Asido/DMS