As Typhoon ''Ursula'' continues to move away from the Philippines, authorities on Thursday recorded at least 26 people dead, 100 injured and 16 missing from the onslaught of the Christmas typhoon.

Data from police and local governments showed 16 people died in Western Visayas region, three died in Mimaropa (Mindoro- Marinduque- Romblon- Palawan) region; and seven in Eastern Visayas region.

Authorities have yet to find out how the victims died, but San Jose, Occidental Mindoro Mayor Romulo Festin said two fatalities in their area were caused by heart attack.

Of the injured, four were recorded in Oriental Mindoro, one in Capiz, two in Aklan, two in Ormoc City, 70 in Eastern Samar and 21 in Carigara, Leyte.

Reports of missing persons came from Occidental Mindoro, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Leyte and Eastern Samar.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 16 deaths and two missing were reported in Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas

As of 6 pm, NDRRMC said a total of 12,139 families or 45, 757 persons were affected in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Caraga regions. There were 10, 905 families or 38,883 persons in evacuation centers.

As of 4 pm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said ''Ursula'' was spotted at 300 km northwest of Coron, Palawan and moving west northwest at 15 kph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 120 kph and gusts up to 150 kph.

All tropical cyclone wind signals were lifted and the typhoon is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday afternoon. Ella Dionisio-Robina Asido/DMS