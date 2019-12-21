At least 300 Chinese were arrested in a joint operation of the Bureau of Immigration and the Quezon City Police District on Thursday evening.

In a press briefing, QCPD Director, Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo said immigration and the Chinese authorities coordinated with them for the arrest of around 334 Chinese whose passports were cancelled due to their alleged involvement in investment scams and other financial or cyber crimes.

“Last night, we finalized the operation for the arrest of the Chinese and we arrested 290 males and 44 females,” he said.

Montejo said the arrested foreign nationals are detained under their custody in Camp Karingal. The Bureau of Immigration told them to provide food for the suspects which will be reimbursed.

“They will be temporarily detained pending processing of their deportation. According to the ( bureau of ) immigration, it will last 20 days to process their deportation. Once finished, they will be deported back to China,” he said.

“The QCPD’s role is only to secure the Chinese nationals, the rest will be under the Bureau of Immigration,” he added.

The joint operation was conducted around 10:05 pm at Global Trade Center in 1024 EDSA, Barangay Bago Bantay in Quezon City to arrest the suspects who were employed in a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator. Ella Dionisio/DMS