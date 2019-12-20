Eleven persons were reported dead due to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Davao del Sur, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

The NDRRMC said the recorded number of fatalities and the 195 injured persons in Soccsksargen and Davao regions are being verified,

The NDRRMC said one person is missing.

The report also showed the number of damaged schools have increased to 290 from 128 on Wednesday.

A total of 29,592 families or 121,221 persons were affected by the tremor within the 105 barangays in the Davao Region.

Around 3,076 families or 14,994 persons are staying within 24 evacuations centers.

As of Dec. 18, NDRRMC said a total of 826 aftershocks have been recorded since Sunday's earthquake. Robina Asido/DMS