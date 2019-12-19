President Rodrigo Duterte led on Wednesday night the conferment of awards to some 800 Filipino athletes, many of them medallists, in the recent 30th Southeast Asian Games held in the country.

Duterte conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the Rank of Kamagi to the athletes in a ceremony held in Malacañang for their contribution pursuant to the campaign or advocacy of the President.

"I thus take this opportunity to congratulate everyone who played an integral part in its success. This outcome serves as a testament to the great things we can achieve when we work together," he said in a speech.

Duterte said as prizes for the athletes, the government has earmarked P71 million.

"To our athletes, know that the prizes you will receive for your victories --- by the way it’s about how many?...Well, except for the major tournament --- it’s 71 million (pesos) for all of you. Expression of the government’s full support for your continued growth and development. It also represents the overwhelming joy of a grateful nation," he said.

Under the law, a gold medalist receives P300,000, silver P150,000, and bronze P60,000.

"With 149 golds, 117 silvers and 121 bronzes for a total of 387 medals, the Philippines emerged as the overall champion of the Games, our best since we last...," Duterte noted.

In the same speech, Duterte urged the athletes not to use illegal drugs.

The Philippines hosted the SEA Games from November 30 to December 11. Celerina Monte/DMS