Deaths due to Sunday's magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Davao del Sur reached to at least five with 31 victims injured, officials said Monday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said two victims died while 31 were injured.

NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal said one victim is from Matanao while the other is from Hagonoy, all in Davao del Sur.

Christopher Tan, Davao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said two bodies were recovered from a collapsed building in Padada, Davao Del Sur.

Tan said the two fatalities were Elsa Ababon, 52, and Vangie Artiaga, 67, wife of former barangay captain of Tanwalang Sulop.

He said rescuers are trying to recover a person believed to be trapped inside the building.

“Based on the blotter there were three missing. We were able to retrieve the two so hopefully we're able to rescue the other one, hopefully (a) survivor,” Tan said.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said a 70-year-old women who died due to cardiac arrest in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

NDRRMC said a total of 19 structures were damaged because of the earthquake, of which four were destroyed.

The damaged structure includes municipal halls, police stations, gymnasium, hospitals, church and markets.

The report shows that a total of 315 houses were partially damaged in Hagonoy, Davao del Sur. Robina Asido/DMS