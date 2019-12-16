President Rodrigo Duterte and his family were safe following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao, including Davao City, on Sunday afternoon, Malacañang said.

“The President was in his house in Davao City with his daughter Kitty when the earthquake struck. The First Lady Honeylet Avanceña was on her way home when the ground rumbled and moved. She said the car she was riding was swaying. They are unhurt,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Former close aide and now Senator Christopher "Bong" Go told reporters in a text message that when the tremor occurred, he immediately called up the President's duty nurse.

He said Duterte did not want to go out from his room.

Panelo assured that all concerned agencies of the government have been mobilized to respond to the present conditions and provide immediate assistance to those affected by the powerful jolt.

The Office of the President also urged the public to remain calm but stay vigilant in anticipation of aftershocks.

“We likewise ask the public to refrain from spreading disinformation that may cause undue alarm and panic among affected communities,” Panelo added.

The earthquake was felt at around 2:11 pm with epicenter at Matanao, Davao del Sur. Ella Dionisio/DMS