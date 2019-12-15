A policeman and a 69-year-old woman were killed while several were wounded after a bomb exploded as their vehicle was nearing the Eastern Samar Provincial Police Office in Borongan Friday afternoon.

Gunfire from suspected New People's Army members followed, a police report said .

The encounter resulted in the death of Patrolman Mike Rama and Agripena Avila Traboco, 69.

Seven policemen and twelve civilians were wounded. One policeman was seriously injured.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) condemned the ambush.

"The Philippine National Police joins the entire Filipino civil society in strongest condemnation of the latest blatant act of un-Christian terror by the communist CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Pjilippines-New People's Army) against women, children and peace officers in Borongan, Eastern Samar," Brigadier General Bernard Banac said in a statement released on Saturday.

Banac expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the slain cop. He also assured that necessary support will be given to the injured policemen.

He also thanked those who aided the victims amid the danger of possible landmines laid by the suspected terrorists.

"We will not let this pass without any action that will bring to account all those behind this despicable act against the people. The full might of the law will take its course," said Banac.

"This only shows the insincerity of the CPP-NPA to give peace a chance," he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently ordered Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello to go to The Netherlands to see if negotiations with the Communist Party of the Philippines can be resumed. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS