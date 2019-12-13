President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to veto provisions in the proposed P4.1 trillion budget for next year if they are unconstitutional, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement after Senator Panfilo Lacson claimed that last minute insertions were made in the budget bill.

He has said that Duterte was the only hope, through his veto power, to remove such alleged insertions, which supposedly included eight flood projects worth P60 million each.

"Provisions in the budget that run counter to the Constitution will be vetoed by the President, there is no change in that policy," Panelo said in a text message to reporters.

The bicameral conference committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives ratified Wednesday the 2020 national budget and it is due for printing before forwarding to the Office of the President for Duterte's signature.

In the 2019 budget, the President vetoed P95 billion appropriations inserted in the Department of Public Works and Highways budget. Celerina Monte/DMS