Following the re-launching of Pasig River Ferry and the inauguration of Cavite ? Manila Ferry, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Admiral Joel Garcia signed a circular on single berthing along Pasig River.

The PCG circular on single berthing along Pasig River was signed “per directive of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade as a major initiative for the river’s rehabilitation and decongestion.”

The circular was signed during the Pasig River rehabilitation meeting at the Manila City Hall on Tuesday morning.

“Repealing the PCG circular on double berthing issued on 05 September 2007, Admiral Garcia announced that only single berthing will be allowed along Pasig River and West Breakwater of South Harbor, effective 15 days after its publication and filing of certified copy at the University of the Philippines Law Center,” the PCG said.

Garcia said because of the newly-signed circular the PCG will remove obstructions such as double berthed barges and other watercrafts along Pasig River for the smooth movement of ‘water jeepneys’.

“This will provide efficient, convenient, and comfortable water transportation for the riding public, especially now that we just inaugurated the Cavite ? Manila Ferry Services and re-launched the Pasig River Ferry Services,” Garcia said.

Garcia also urges owners and operators of double berthed barges along Pasig River to move out as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

“Secretary Tugade instructed us to tow non-compliant barges and other watercrafts, specifically along Delpan Street in Binondo, Manila. We urge stakeholders to cooperate with the government and help us in improving mobility and connectivity in the nation’s capital,” he said.

The PCG said that, “in cooperation with the city government of Manila led by Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the DOTr maritime sector commits to make the Pasig River free of obstruction and encourage the utilization of coastal inland and waterways transportation system as major efforts to decongest Metro Manila roads.” Robina Asido/DMS