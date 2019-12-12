President Rodrigo Duterte will make public the letters sent by Manila Water Company, Inc. and Maynilad Water Services, Inc. expressing their willingness to revisit the "onerous" and "disadvantageous" concession agreements, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Office of the President confirmed that Duterte received the letters dated December 10 of Maynilad and of Manila Water, as signed by Manuel V. Pangilinan and Mr. Fernando Zobel de Ayala, respectively.

"The separate letters of Maynilad and Manila Water basically state that they are heeding the call of the President and are willing to revisit the concession agreements for amendments or revisions of the provisions which are onerous to the government and ultimately, their consumers," he said.

Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel, said the letter of Manila Water states that it will no longer pursue its claims of P7.39 billion against the government and that it will defer the implementation of their supposed water charge increase.

"The Chief Executive will read the letters of Maynilad and Manila Water before the public for transparency and to show that all the steps being undertaken by the government in resolving this issue with the two Metro Manila water concessionaires are aboveboard and legitimate," he said.

Panelo also noted that Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito Fernandez, in a legislative hearing, said that they will no longer pursue its arbitral award of P3.4 billion against the government in 2017.

"The Filipino people have just been protected from paying a total amount of at least P10.8 billion, an obligation which has no legal basis, to private entities. These companies not only have inefficiently delivered water to the households but exacted unconscionable amounts from the taxpayers," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS