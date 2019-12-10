President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the Barangay Councils nationwide to establish a Yuletide Social Assistance Program (YSAP) for all barangay officials and functionaries for this year.

Executive Order No.99, signed on December 6, Duterte said all the angguniang Barangays are enjoined to enact their respective Ordinances for the purpose of establishing the YSAP for the "economic empowerment" of barangay officials and functionaries, including but not limited to the punong barangay (barangay captain), barangay secretary, barangay treasurer, barangay tanods, members of the Lupong Tagapamayapa, and other workers/ personnel appointed, designated or engaged by barangay.

"Whereas, the yuletide season is an opportune time to establish such measures or programs for the economic empowerment of barangay officials and functionaries, in recognition of their valuable and meaningful service that effect genuine and positive changes in their respective communities, consistent with the provisions of the Local Government Code," the EO read.

The funding for the program shall be charged against the barangays' respective available funds.

Duterte tasked the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Department of Budget and Management to jointly issue the appropriate guidelines to effectively carry out and implement the Order.

Included in the guidelines are the component of the YSAP and the specific criteria and parameters for the determination of the barangay officials and functionaries qualified.

The President also ordered the DILG, in consultation with the DBM, to study and proposed measures for the succeeding years.

The Order shall take effect immediately. Celerina Monte/DMS