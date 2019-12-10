Senator Christopher ''Bong'' Go announced on Monday that Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Vice Admiral Joel Garcia will be promoted to the rank of Admiral at the Malacañang Palace on Tuesday.

The PCG said Go made the announcement during the re-launching of Pasig River Ferry Service at the ferry station in Manila on Monday.

The re-launching ceremony was graced by Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade and also attended by DENR Sec. Roy Cimatu, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danny Lim, MARINA OIC Administrator Narciso Vingson Jr., PCG Commandant Vice Admiral Joel Garcia, and MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia.

During the ceremony Tugade, on behalf of President Rodrigo Duterte, expressed his gratitude to the MMDA officials and personnel involved in the project.

"First of all, our president would like to thank and congratulate the MMDA for re-launching the Pasig Ferry”, Tugade said.

“We all know that the re-launch of Pasig Ferry is a good part to address what we call the mobility and connectivity of people and most of all to help decongest the traffic in Metro Manila," he added.

According to the PCG, the MMDA has initiated the re-launching of the ferry service in Pasig River, with support from other government agencies in response to the directive of Duterte to provide alternative modes of transportation in Metro Manila. Robina Asido/DMS