Damage from Typhoon ''Tisoy'' has reached more than two billion pesos, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday.

On its latest report, the NDRRMC said damage to agriculture and infrastructure from '' Tisoy'' is now at P2,096,564,965.50

These includes damage to rice, corn, high value crops such as fruits and vegetables, fisheries, livestock and agricultural infrastructure in central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol and Western Visayas.

The NDRRMC recorded a total of 2,193 schools suffered damage in Cordillera, Caraga, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Ilocos, Central Luzon, Bicol, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

The report shows that 1,761 of the schools were partially damaged while 432 others were destroyed.

It also recorded 78,691 houses that were damaged in Caraga, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol and Western Visayas. Out of the total 67,935 were partially damaged while 10,756 were destroyed.

The NDRRMC said fatalities previously recorded in Oriental Mindoro was reduced to four making the death toll at 17 while 54 were injured in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

A total of 108,285 families or 470,140 persons were affected in Central Luzon, Bicol and Eastern Visayas. Out of the total, 67,971 families or 259,102 persons were in the 1,169 evacuation centers in the affected regions. Robina Asido/DMS