Central Luzon police rescued around 14 women from China and Vietnam believed to be sexually exploited inside Clark Development Corporation in Mabalacat, Pampanga last Tuesday

In a report, the regional police office said the operation was conducted around 12 am by the Regional Anti-Trafficking in Persons Task Group 3.

Police Brigadier General Rhodel Sermonio, the Central Luzon regional director, said all rescued women were from Vietnam and China who were allegedly sexually exploited by the suspects identified as Lin Xuan, a certain alias Lepai and Wenqiang Zeng, all Chinese nationals.

Lin Xuan and Lepai were arrested while Zeng managed to elude arrest.

Recovered were P4 million, two vehicles and other personal belongings.

Sermonia said appropriate charges for violation of Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act were filed against foreigners who are under custody of Mabalacat City Police Station.

He added the rescued victims are temporarily sheltered at the City Social Welfare and Development Office while coordination is being made with Bureau of Immigration for proper disposition of the victims. Ella Dionisio/DMS