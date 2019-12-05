At least 15 people died while more than dozen were injured during the onslaught of Typhoon ''Tisoy'', officials said Wednesday.

In a report, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Mimaropa recorded seven fatalities in the provinces of Oriental Mindoro and Marinduque.

They were were identified as Edelfonso Reyes Delos Santos,59; Dominador Lazo, 64; Jessie Santos,37; Efren De Guzman Cueto, 48; Herminigildo Lontoc, 81, all from Oriental Mindoro and a certain Bernabe Minay Lundag, 38 and John Doe, both from Marinduque.

The OCD Mimaropa said some victims suffered heart attacks while others died due to fallen trees and “seizure attack due to cold temperature”.

It said most of the 12 wounded victims were in Oriental Mindoro, with two other in Marinduque and one in Romblon.

Most were reportedly injured after being hit by debris due to the typhoon.

According to OCD Mimaropa, the death of five among the seven and the injuries of all the 15 victims were still being validated by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Bicol OCD regional director Claudio Yucot confirmed in a radio interview a certain Marco Paulo Ursua, 33, died due to electrocution in Libmanan, Camarines Sur.

The Bicol regional police said four died: two in Camarines Sur and two others from Sorsogon.

Bicol police said initial report shows one of the fatalities in Sorsogon drowned in Bulan while the other died at the evacuation center in Sorsogon City.

The two other fatalities also drowned in Goa and Pili, both in the province of Camarines Sur.

According to OCD in Eastern Visayas, a victim died due to severe head injury after being hit by a fallen tree in Ormoc City on Monday.

The Quezon Police Provincial Office reported two fatalities due to ''Tisoy''. One was Rafael Palma who died after being hit by a fallen tree at their house in Brgy. Gatasan, Catanauan on Tuesday.

On the same day, Joe It Quito Sta. Ana was struck by lightning while catching fish along the shore of Brgy. Sibulan, Polillo.

The report from OCD Mimaropa stated that 52 houses in the provinces of Palawan, Oriental Mindoro and Romblon were damaged because of ''Tisoy'', of which 10 were destroyed while 42 others were partially damaged.

The OCD in Mimaropa said a total of 2630.90 hectares of agricultural land were affected by the typhoon, the estimated value of damage in agricultural crops, fishery and livestock reached P156,524,438.50.

The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) recorded a total of 123,912 families or 495,408 persons were assisted in Central Luzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, NCR and Mimaropa, of which 114,552 families or 458,020 persons were staying inside the evacuation centers.

It also recorded a total of 38 houses damaged in Bicol, Western Visayas, Cordillera Administrative Region and Caraga, of which 18 are destroyed while 20 other were partially damaged. Robina Asido/DMS