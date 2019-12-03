Operations in all terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport ( NAIA) will be closed from 11 am to 11 pm on Tuesday in preparation for the onslaught of Typhoon 'Tisoy'.

The Department of Transportation ( DOTr) said in a statement Monday night that once flights resume, priority will be given to scheduled flights.

Recovery flights will be accomodated on a first come, first served basis.

regular runway maintenance, from 1:30 am to 3:30 am will be suspended for three days after resumption of flights to give way to recovery flights.

Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal appealed to passengers to remain in their homes and avoid going to airports.

Monreal advised passengers to coordinate with their airline carriers for information concerning their flights. DMS