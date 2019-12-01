The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday rescued 21 crew of a stranded vessel in Northern Samar.

PCG rescued the crew members of the grounded Landing Craft Tank Poseidon 34 offshore in Sitio Malpal, Barangay Luis at Capul Island.

According to PCG, an initial report showed that the vessel was stuck due to an engine breakdown.

Upon receiving the report, PCG coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) in Capul for a search and rescue operation.

The search and rescue operation team arrived at the location and attempted to rescue the crew before noon but the ship master declined the assistance.

The team were informed by the ship master that a sister ship, Poseidon 40 from Albay, was called.

Around 1 mn, Poseidon 40 arrived at the vicinity waters of Capul Island. It attempted to tow the grounded vessel but failed due to big waves and strong winds.

Poseidon 40 terminated the towing operations and the distressed vessel was declared as an abandoned ship.

The Coast Guard then proceeded to rescue the 21 crew members. They were bought to Barangay San Luis in Capul Island where they were provided necessary assistance. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS