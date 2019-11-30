The organizers of the 30th Southeast Asian Games said people can now watching some sports events for free.

House Speaker and Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) chair Alan Peter Cayetano said they will follow President Rodrigo Duterte's suggestion to make some events free for the public.

"Upon instructions of the President, to make sure that all Filipinos who want to watch live and can be physically present in the games, the organizing committee has decided that all games that are not yet sold out will be open and free," he said.

Phisgoc Chief Operating Officer Ramon Suzara added that complimentary tickets will be available through SM tickets.

Suzara said there will be no free tickets for basketball, volleyball, and football since all tickets for the events were sold out. He clarified they will not refund for those who bought their ticket in advance.

"No refund, but we will put them in the best location since they bought the tickets. Maybe we will give them free ice cream or donuts," said Suzara.

Suzara said they will release free tickets for the closing ceremonies which will be held at the athletics stadium in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac on December 11.

“As of today, upon instructions of the President, we will release 10,000 tickets to the public [for the closing ceremony]," Cayetano said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS