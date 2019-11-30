The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Friday said they have not received any reports of alleged drug personalities being thrown in Manila Bay nor Laguna de Bay.

Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night claimed he had dumped bodies of drug personalities in the waters of Manila Bay and Laguna Lake.

Banac said there is nothing to worry about the president’s remarks.

“The public has nothing to worry. The president only said this statement to give emphasis on how serious is the campaign against illegal drugs,” he said.

“We have not received any report of that kind of incident the president has mentioned,” he added.

Duterte said he does not need to announce all his moves linked to the campaign.

“Did we announce that the drug lord was thrown at Laguna de Bay? The other one was thrown at the ravine in Mountain Province. Do I have to advertise that?” he said.

Duterte said the drug problem in the country caused a "social dysfunction of the majority of our countrymen." Ella Dionisio/DMS