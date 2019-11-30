Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah is set to arrive in Manila for an official visit in time for the opening of the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Saturday.

President Rodrigo Duterte will welcome Bolkiah in Malacañang before proceeding to the SEA Games opening on Saturday night at Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting.

Two of Bolkiah's children are competing in the SEA Games.

Bolkiah's son, Prince Abdul Mateen, is part of the Sultanate’s polo team which won earlier in the sporting event ahead of the SEA Games opening.

The Brunei team also includes Prince Mateen’s sister, Princess Azemah Ni’matul Bolkiah. Celerina Monte/DMS