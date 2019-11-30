President Rodrigo Duterte apologized on Friday night for the inconvenience experienced by athletes participating in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Duterte assured that the mess in the country's SEA Games hosting would be investigated.

"I'm really apologizing for the country. They (foreign athletes) have to know that the government is not happy with it and the President of the country where they are playing ordered an investigation," he said.

Some foreign participants who arrived much earlier than the official opening of the SEA Games on November 30 had experienced problems on their transportation, accommodation and food.

Duterte has vowed to create a body that would probe the mishaps.

The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) Foundation Inc. headed by House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has been handling the SEA Games. Celerina Monte/DMS