President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday that he might directly supervise the Philippine National Police if he could not find an "honest" official whom he could appoint as its chief.

In an interview in Malacanang, the Chief Executive said he could not choose yet among the three nominees for the PNP head.

"For me, if they have even a single case of corruption, you're out. I would rather not appoint anybody for that matter. I will be the one to handle, I will be the one directing the guidance and direction," he said.

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano has given Duterte a shortlist of candidates to be the next PNP chief to replace Oscar Albayalde who quit from his post prior to his retirement on November 8 for allegedly protecting the "ninja cops" who were involved in the reselling of seized illegal drugs in Pampanga in 2013.

Those in the shortlist includes PNP officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, deputy chief for operations Lieutenant General Camilo Cascolan, and Chief of the Directorial Staff Major General Guillermo Eleazar.

Duterte lamented about the "many problems" in PNP, citing that there were generals who were involved in illegal drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS