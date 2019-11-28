The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) arrested a Bureau of Customs employee after receiving under-the-table money in Manila on Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said based on initial report Cesar Nierva, a Customs employee assigned at the Entry Processing Unit Import Office accepted an under-the-table money amounting to P 7,760.

He said the money was inserted between documents filed at the Entry Processing Unit Import Office.

Balilo said Nierva was nabbed by the PCG personnel on-duty at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

"Captain Allen Dalangin, PCG commander of Special Deployment Force at the Bureau of Customs, said that the suspect was brought to the Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) ? MICP for investigation," he said.

Balilo said on Wednesday morning Nierva was brought to the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) for inquest in relation to the administrative charges and criminal case that will be filed against him. Robina Asido/DMS