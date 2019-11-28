The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday said they support the call on declaring class suspension in Metro Manila during the 30th Southeast Asia (SEA) Games to help ease traffic.

“On our part we support the calls to declare class suspension. If that decision is going to be made, that would be a big help in alleviating the traffic problem in Metro Manila,” Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in a press briefing.

Malaya said class suspension will be a big help as some venues are held in Metro Manila.

“And the movement of the delegates from one point to another, from the hotel to their practice to their venue will cause traffic so that is one measure that we support and we hope that the necessary decision is made,” he said.

As of now, four schools in Metro Manila has announced their suspension of classes. These are Arellano Law School, St. Scholastica’s College, St. Paul College Pasig, and St. Pedro Poveda College.

According to the Philippine National Police, they are also looking at the suggestion of special lanes which was done during the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Summit.

“We are still studying if this will be adopted but the decision for now is a stop and go,” said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, the PNP spokesman. .

He said some schools announced suspension of classes but Banac said suspension of classes for Metro Manila will be up to the SEA Games organizing committee.

“There will be a deliberation so let’s just wait for the report of the organizing committee,” said Banac.

Banac said there is no need for signal jamming as venues in Metro Manila need smooth transmission of communication.

He added it is part of their security measures to be prepared on any terror attack.

“It’s part of our planning and preparation but so far we have not received any threat to our security and we assure the public that the SEA Games will be peaceful and orderly,” said Banac. Ella Dionisio/DMS