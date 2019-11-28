The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday encouraged the public to set aside politics and promote Filipino sportsmanship during the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

"No politics, no partisanship, except in the competition but always in a friendly and respectful manner in the Olympic spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play," said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya in a press briefing.

The call of the DILG came after several complaints were going around social media on how “poorly” Philippine SEA Games organizers handled the event.

Malaya said Filipinos are known for treating guests well and the government wants to put their best face forward as the host of SEA Games.

“We should also put the interest of the country forward, put our best in what we can do best and put aside other considerations because at the end of the day the success of the games is the success of the entire country,” he said.

He added that now delegates and athletes are here in the country, everyone should set aside other issues.

“Let show our hospitality… Let's put our best face forward and let us deliver the best games that we can,” said Malaya.

In terms of security preparation, the DILG undersecretary said they are 100 percent ready.

“In so far as the security preparations are concerned we are 100 percent prepared. As of matter of fact, when the delegates arrived their security convoys were there and the foreign delegates have expressed their satisfaction with the security arrangements,” Malaya said.

“We did not receive any complaints from the foreign delegates about lack of security on their part. They feel secure,” he added.

Malaya also urged law enforcers to continue securing athletes and delegates even after the games and until they return back to their respective countries. Ella Dionisio/DMS