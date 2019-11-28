The Philippine National Police ? Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) confiscated P2.6 billion worth of illegal drugs in separate operations.

''This is the biggest haul within this year,'' said Police Lt. Gen Archie Francisco Gamboa, officer-in-charge of the PNP, in a radio interview.

According to Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, PDEG operatives in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested an alleged Chinese drug suspect during a buy bust operation in Barangay San Antonio, Makati City around 11:45 pm of Tuesday.

He identified the suspect as Liu Chao, an alleged member of a big-time drug syndicate group operating in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Bicol regions.

Banac said Chao is renting in the area where he was arrested and a total of 371 kilograms of illegal drugs placed in a foil pack with “pet food” label amounting to P2.522 billion.

“It took PDEG several weeks of surveillance monitoring because the suspect, every now and then, will come out and then hide,” he said.

“We did not expect to seize this kind of amount of contraband… we arrested a big fish,” he added.

In a follow-up operation on Wednesday morning, PDEG arrested two persons believed to be couriers of Chao.

Suspects were identified as Joel Bustamante and Merwin Bustamante.

Seized from them were 17 plastic pack of green tea bags containing suspected shabu weighing around 17 kilograms and has an estimated value of P115.6 million.

Recovered pieces of evidence and the arrested suspects are now under the custody of PDEG while complaint is being prepared for filing at the prosecutor office.

“PNP Officer-in-Charge Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa lauds this successful anti-drug operation against a high value target and commends the PDEG under Police Colonel Romeo Caramat Jr for the accomplishment,” Banac said.

“Follow up investigation is being conducted to determine extent of network of the suspect,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS