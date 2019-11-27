United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for the rescue of the Hyrons couple.

"We worked closely with the Government of the Philippines on Alan and Wilma’s case over the last two months. I am very grateful for their tremendous efforts," Raab said in a statement issued on Monday.

"We are in particular grateful to their Armed Forces for their courage throughout a difficult operation which resulted in Alan and Wilma’s release," he added.

According to the British Embassy in Manila "the British Ambassador to the Philippines has spoken by telephone to Alan and Wilma."

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said General Noel Clement, the AFP chief of staff, commended the government troops for the successful rescue of the Hyrons couple.

"Gen Clement extends his commendations to the troops who, with the help of elements of the (Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard) PNP, PCG, and the Anti-Kidnapping Group, worked incessantly, tirelessly, and selflessly to free the couple from the crutches of the dreaded Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG)," he said.

Arevalo said Clement also warns the terrorist group to release their kidnap victims.

"He (Clement) warns the ASG and their cohorts to release the remaining kidnap victims they are still detaining. Else, he says, the AFP will employ its might to subdue these terrorists and ultimately end their menace," he said.

Allan Hyron and his spouse Wilma were abducted by armed men at their Beach Resort, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur last October 4.

The couple were rescued in a military operation in Brgy. Kaha, Parang, Sulu on Monday morning. Robina Asido/DMS