As chairperson of Interagency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs (ICAD), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino encouraged Vice President Leni Robredo to reveal the information she obtained as it will be a great help to improve their campaign against illegal drugs.

“I am personally encouraging VP Leni Robredo to make her revelations on what she claims as her “discoveries” on the government’s drug war,” Aquino said in a statement Tuesday.

“I believe that whatever revelations she has would help us in improving and furthering the anti-illegal drug campaign,” he added.

In a separate statement, the Philippine National Police ( PNP) said they are also open on whatever information Robredo will reveal to the public.

“The PNP is open on any statement that Vice President Leni Robredo will make especially if it can help in improving our campaign against high value targets on illegal drugs and pursuing a community-based drug rehabilitation program,” said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson.

“We continue to follow the rule of law and human rights,” he added.

On Monday, Robredo said she will report soon to the public what she found out in her two weeks stint as ICAD co-chairperson after President Rodrigo Duterte fired her last November 24.

“In the coming days, I will give a report to the public. I will inform you what I found out and what are my recommendations. Rest assured, even if I’m removed from the position, they cannot remove my determination. Determination to end the killings, make those responsible accountable and to win the campaign on illegal drugs,” she said. Ella Dionisio/DMS