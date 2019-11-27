President Rodrigo Duterte was mad due to logistical problems being encountered in the hosting of the Southeast Asian Games, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In an interview at Radyo Pilipinas, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee ( Phisogc) could have prepared for contingency measures to avoid hitches, such as on the transportation and hotel accommodation, of the foreign athletes who have arrived in the country ahead of the opening of the SEA Games on November 30.

"In short, those problems could not have happened if only measures were taken. That's why the President has become angry," he said.

He noted that in the case of foreign athletes who were not able to billet yet in a hotel, they should be brought first to other hotel while waiting for the check-in time.

As to the problem on vehicle, he said there should be backup.

Panelo also acknowledged reports that athletes were fed with rice, kikiam and hard boiled eggs only.

He said those kinds of food were only eaten by those who did not have other choices.

The official said Phisgoc, which is headed by Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, should be doing its job.

"They should not be sleeping on their job''. Celerina Monte/DMS