1-Pacman party-list representative and Southeast Asian (SEA) Games competitor Mikee Romero downplayed foreign competitors' complaints over slow catering and logistics for the biennial sporting event.

In a television interview over ANC Monday, Romero said issues concerning foreign athletes' hotel accommodation, food, and transportation were not unusual for a big sporting event.

"This my fourth SEA Games. We experienced the same logistics issues in Thailand, Indonesia. I experienced it personally in Myanmar also," said Romeo, who is a member of the national polo team.

Romero also slammed heads and coaches of foreign sports teams for being "unfair." He said the Philippines never called out previous host countries when they had similar experiences.

"We did not hold any press conference to complain. I think they have to be fair to us. Everyone is trying their best to host this SEA Games but the sheer volume is just too much and too massive," said Romero.

The lawmaker called out the National Olympics Committee of the ten participating countries, saying "have no right" to call out the organizers for the SEA Games miscues.

News reports on Sunday said the football teams of Cambodia, Myanmar and Timor Leste said they were fetched late from the airport. Some were made to wait to get hotel rooms.

Thailand, the defending Southeast Asian Games men's football champions, decried eating the same meals daily and had to practice at another area on Sunday, according to news reports.

The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee on Sunday apologized to the athletes from Cambodia, Myanmar and Timor-Leste '' for the inconvenience caused to them by the confusion regarding their transportation and hotel arrangements.'' Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS