A nine-year old girl from Basilan became the eighth confirmed case of polio in the country.

The Department of Health (DOH) revealed Monday results of tests done to the samples sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases ? Japan.

"(It) came out positive for polio virus. This brings the total number of confirmed polio cases this year to eight," said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III in a statement.

He said the patient was not vaccinated against polio.

Duque, in a separate interview, said the patient had manifestations of acute Flaccid Paralysis until it was confirmed to be polio. DMS