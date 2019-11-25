One person died while three others were injured after a grenade allegedly planted in a police officer’s motorcycle exploded in Mandaluyong City Sunday morning.

According to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), the motorcycle was owned by Police Staff Sergeant Aldin Saligo, Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) personnel from Mandaluyong City Police Station.

Initial investigation disclosed that Saligo was on his way to the Operations Office of Mandaluyong CPO at around 6:30 a.m. when he heard something dropped from his motorcycle.

Saligo stopped along south bound of Martinez Street in front of Botanical Garden in the city. Then an explosion occurred which resulted to the instantaneous death of one bystander and injury of three others, including one in another motorcycle.

The victims were immediately rushed to Mandaluyong City Medical Center.

Investigation further revealed that prior to the incident, Saligo received several death threats.

Authorities are now investigating the incident to arrest the perpetrator. Ella Dionisio/DMS