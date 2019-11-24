Eight chiefs of police in the Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos) region were relieved due to alleged poor performance, a Philippine National Police (PNP) regional spokesman said Saturday.

Police Lt. Col. Lino Capellan said Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, the regional police director. gave the order following a command conference on Friday.

Capellan did not reveal their names but he said they were chiefs of police in Pigcawayan, Tulunan, Magpet, Antipas, Carmen and Kabacan under the Cotabato Police Provincial Office and the chiefs of police of Surallah and Tupi at the South Cotabato Police Provincial Police.

“This action was taken in line with the program thrusts of Officer in Charge (OIC) Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa to implement strict monitoring of performance of every unit beginning at the National Headquarters down to the Regional levels,” he said.

Capellan said the eight were relieved after they failed to meet administrative and operational standards set by Corpus. Capellan did not elaborate.

“Their accomplishments were checked, both administrative and operational, and of course the endorsement and recommendations of their immediate supervisors (were considered),” he said.

Capellan said Corpus “stressed that all leaders must take full responsibility for the implementation of all law enforcement campaigns and each one will strictly be held accountable on what his/her unit does or fails to do.”

“This action taken is not aimed at looking who is at fault but to make way for the improvement of administrative and operational capabilities of each unit and office of this PRO,” Corpus said.

“In such a way we can make sure that our commanders will always deliver results for their share of weight in our campaign against illegal drugs and other anti-criminality campaign.” he added. Robina Asido/DMS