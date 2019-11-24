On the 10th year of Maguindanao Massacre, the government assures it will put an end to attacks on journalists in the country.

In a statement on Saturday, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar expressed sympathies to families of the victims.

"Today, we remember and honor the victims of Maguindanao Massacre, one of the deadliest attacks on journalists and the worst cases of election-related violence in the Philippines, which took 59 innocent lives in the name of political control by the Ampatuan clash," said Andanar.

Andanar hopes that the ten year injustice will end as the decision for the case "will be out soon." He also added that the government will ensure that suspects of similar instances will be punished.

"The Duterte Administration and the Presidential Task Force onMedia Security (PTFoMS) will continue to perform their duties so that instances where brutal killings such as that in the Maguindanao Massacre, will not go unpunished for years or more so will never happen at all," he said.

"We will work to prevent and put an end to attacks on journalists, who are simply fulfilling their obligations to disseminate truth and information to the public. In cases where they are harmed or killed, we will aim to deliver swift justice and make the perpetrators answer to the law," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS