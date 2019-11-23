''Sarah'' weakened into a tropical storm on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

From winds of 95 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 115 kilometers per hour around 5 am, Sarah weakened at 11 am with winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of 105 kilometers per hour.

"Tropical Storm 'Sarah' is no longer expected to bring significant rainfall activity over the country," the state weather forecasting agency said.

It is moving north northeast at 15 kilometers per hour.

All tropical wind cyclone signals were lifted. But Pagasa said the northeast monsoon is expected to bring cloudy skies and light to moderate rains over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, and Bulacan.

The weather bureau announced sea travel is risky over Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos provinces and Isabela) due to rough sea conditions caused by the northeast monsoon.

''Sarah'' is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Saturday morning. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS