The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday said there will be deploying "red teams" for the Southeast Asia (SEA) Games to watch out for erring police officers.

In a press briefing, acting NCRPO director Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said two teams will be deployed, one from the national headquarters and one from their office.

"For NCR, the one who were tasked were the Regional Internal Affairs Service personnel," Sinas said.

"They will inspect the presence and posting of personnel. If they are on their posts or if they are wearing their uniforms properly... it's a randomized inspection on the different deployment," he added.

For those who will be caught with minor violations, RIAS personnel will report it to the venue task force commander to immediately correct the mistake.

"But those with major violations, it will be directly reported to the MACC (multi-agency coordinating center) located in the World Trade Center," he said.

Sinas did not disclose the penalties for violations.

Asked about the possibility of the athletes to bring enhancement drugs, Sinas said it will be up to the organizing committee.

"We are not authorized to inspect the belongings of the athletes," he said.

Even if the items were reported to them, police personnel will just report it to the organizing committee as the Philippine National Police is not tasked to evaluate the athletes.

The PNP deployed around 28,000 police personnel for SEA Games which will formally opens on November 30.

Full alert status will be declared by November 25. Ella Dionisio/DMS