Two Philippine Military Academy (PMA) swimming instructors are facing administrative sanctions following the death of Cadet Fourth Class Mario Telan Jr.

"This Command has determined that Mr. Robert S. Bete and Mr. Antonio B. Catalan were found negligent and imprudent in the conduct of the course, 'Fundamentals of Swimming', which led to the death by drowning of Cadet 4CL Telan," said Capt. Cherryl Tindog, PMA spokesperson, in a statement Friday.

Tindog said the two instructors were sanctioned "based on Rule 10, Section 46 of Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service i.e. for Gross Neglect of Duty."

"With that, Mr Robert S Bete, a regular employee of the Command, has been recommended for dismissal from the service with penalties of cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification from holding public office, and barred from taking civil service examinations," she said.

"Likewise, the contract of Mr Antonio Catalan, a job-order employee, is immediately terminated by PMA. He has also been recommended to the Civil Service Commission for cancellation of eligibility, perpetual disqualification from holding public office, and barred from taking civil service exams," she added.

Tindog said the result of the investigation against Bete and Catalan were sent by the Philippine Military Academy to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"On the other hand, the sanctions for the lapses, faults and shortcomings of the two 4th Class Cadet marchers who were responsible for accounting their classmates before and after the swimming class, as well as that of the Head of the Sports and Physical Development Unit are being thoroughly deliberated upon and for immediate implementation," she said.

Tindog said "the swimming classes of the cadets in all levels remain suspended until all safety measures have been covered and are in place."

"The academy is also arranging for the assignment of a team from the Philippine Navy Special Operations Group to be part of all water-borne training activities of the Cadets," she said.

"The PMA is committed to leaving no stone unturned on the case of Cdt 4Cl Telan, and will continue to institute measures for the safety of all cadets so that this tragic incident will not be repeated," she added. Robina Asido/DMS