The Department of Transportation (DOTr) extended the operation of old jeepneys amid full implementation the public utility vehicle ( PUV) modernization program.

In a statement on Wednesday, DOTr said old but road worthy jeepney units may operate under a provisional authority for one year despite a phaseout deadline set for 170,000 jeepneys by July 2020.

"(T)he DOTr expressed consideration for operators of old PUV units that should they fail to modernize their units by July 2020, they will be temporarily allowed -- through a provisional authority (PA) effective only for one year," DOTr said.

The allowance will be granted "as long as their old units pass the roadworthiness test of the computerized Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS) which will not involve any human intervention."

The DOTr said operators who will seek provisional authority until June 30, 2020 - while waiting for their modernized units - are required to submit a petition for consolidation.

Transportation group Piston lauded DOTr's statement to hold off phase out for one year. However, the group upheld its position to junk the government's modernization program.

Piston questioned the program for requiring PUV operators and drivers to get modernized units worth one million pesos each after the given time allowance.

"This initial success shows the power of the people's movement against PUV phase-out. Continuous fight should push through for the complete dismissal of the fake modernization program," said Piston in a statement.

"We should continue to fight for public transportation, the wishes of drivers and operators to have rehabilitation instead of phase-out, and for the commuters to have safe and affordable means of transportation," the group added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS