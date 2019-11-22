The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Thursday assured Vice President Leni Robredo that members of the Interagency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs (ICAD) are supporting her.

“Of course (we support her). (If not) we will not attend on the meetings,” said Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa. PNP officer-in-charge.

Gamboa said he was not able to attend their meeting with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) because of the send-off ceremony for police deployed for the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Clark, Pampanga.

“That’s why I excused myself but I was ably represented,” he said.

Gamboa said Robredo is their ally in the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

He added Robredo asked them to inquire from President Rodrigo Duterte on what is her role in the anti-drug campaign.

Robredo accepted the position of “drug czar” which was offered by Duterte. However, Duterte said he does not trust Robredo, who belongs to the opposition. Ella Dionisio/DMS