The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Wednesday said they can only discuss “classified and confidential” data to Vice President Leni Robredo but they cannot give her a copy.

In a text message to reporters, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said data needed by Robredo is provided by the “RealNumbersPh” which is under the Presidential Communication Operations Office.

“Classified and sensitive details may be discussed with, not given,” said Banac.

Data from the government’s RealNumbersPh is accessible to the public online.

“All ICAD (Interagency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs) members submit their data to RealNumbersPh. This is to vet, synchronize and harmonize various data from all members. That way, there will only be one official numbers of the government,” he said.

On Tuesday night, President Rodrigo Duterte said she does not trust Robredo and there is no need for the vice president to have classified information.

“She’s just need-to-know... If she asks something then you give her the half of it. The other half, if it's classified information, there is no need for her to know,” Duterte said in a press briefing.

According to Banac, “need-to-know” refers to the list of high-value targets (HVT), anti-drug operation details, and other information classified as National Security matters.

Last week, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino said classified information would be available to Robredo during a "closed-door meeting only with the presence of personnel with security clearance." Ella Dionisio/DMS