At least four victims were injured following a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that hit the province of Bukidnon on Monday night.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) in Northern Mindanao said injured were Alma Lagayan, 35, Vivian Wong, 24, Carl Dave Sanico, 7, and Andresa Polon.

The RDRRMC also recorded a total of 107 houses that were damaged within the municipality of Kadingilan, Dangcagan and Valencia City, all in Bukidnon.

A total of 91 of the affected houses were partially damaged while 16 others were destroyed.

The report said some structures in the province which includes schools, terminal and health facilities sustained cracks in its walls.

The epicentre of the magnitude 5.9 quake was recorded eight kilometers northwest of Kadingilan, Bukidnon at 9:22 pm.

According to Phivolcs, the inland earthquake that is tectonic in origin has a depth of five kilometers. Robina Asido/DMS