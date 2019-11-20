The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Tuesday reported that a low pressure area near eastern Samar developed into Tropical Depression ''Sarah''.

Around 2 pm, ''Sarah'' had maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

Sarah was last seen at 615 kilometers east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar or 710 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. It is moving northeast 35 kilometers per hour.

Sarah is expected to intensify into tropical storm within the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may be experienced over eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela by Wednesday afternoon.

"On Thursday, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may prevail over Cagayan, Isabela, northern portion of Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, and Abra," the weather bureau said.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions and were urged to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices in case of landslides and flooding. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS